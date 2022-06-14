The Colony Group Appoints Chief Diversity Officer

Managing Director Craig Jones becomes Chief Diversity Officer as part of a larger company commitment to driving diversity and inclusion in the wealth management industry and beyond

BOSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, an independent, national wealth and business management firm with approximately $20 billion in assets under management, today announced the appointment of Craig Jones as its first Chief Diversity Officer. In this role, Mr. Jones will serve as a key leader and important resource as the company implements its ongoing diversity and inclusion strategies in areas such as recruitment, leadership, and employee education and resources.

In addition to serving as Chief Diversity Officer, Mr. Jones will continue his role as Managing Director of The Colony Group's Rocky Mountain Region, where he provides wealth management services and advice. He joined The Colony Group in 2017.

"It is an honor to serve as The Colony Group's first Chief Diversity Officer, acting as both a leader and a resource for the company on driving this imperative issue forward," said Mr. Jones. "I am proud to be a member of a company that not only emphasizes diverse voices, but also looks to consistently achieve more when it comes to inclusivity and company culture. I look forward to working with the team and embarking on this next chapter for The Colony Group."

Beyond his work at The Colony Group, Mr. Jones is an advocate for diversity in the industry, and is an active member of The Schwab DEI Advocacy Board. He is also active in his community, serving as First Vice President of the Denver Board of Water Commissioners to ensure continuous and equitable water supply to the greater Denver community, and is a board member of Invest in Kids and the Delta Eta Boule Foundation.

"At The Colony Group, we are committed to creating and facilitating an inclusive atmosphere both for our employees and our clients," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of The Colony Group. "I have had the pleasure of knowing Craig as both a colleague and a friend for several years, and with his invaluable perspective, I cannot think of a better person to help take our diversity efforts to the next level and lead our continuing commitment of encouraging diversity and inclusion in our community."

Mr. Jones' appointment to Chief Diversity Officer is part of The Colony Group's ongoing efforts to incorporate diversity, sustainability, innovation, and philanthropy into its culture and community. The company recently announced an internal Sustainability Pledge, holding itself to a standard of creating positive social and environmental impact and giving back to the communities it serves.

