FOHBOH Announces Strategic Partnership with Dabble

FOHBOH Partners with Dabble to provide value-added hospitality services for Dallas/Fort Worth customers.

DALLAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FOHBOH announces its newest partnership with Dabble. FOHBOH, "Front of the House, Back of the House", is a premier intelligence-based digital marketing, and restaurant technology consulting firm. Partnerships with companies like Dabble Technologies broaden the scope of value-added services for our mutual restaurant clients. Dabble, founded by entrepreneur Taylor Jacobs, is a membership app offering exclusive food, drink, and event promotions in the Dallas area. Dabble creates limited time offers (LTO) designed to acquire, activate, and engage new restaurant customers for its clients.

"The partnership with Dabble is an essential part of our business that further provides our restaurant clients with a trajectory business model," says Michael L Atkinson, partner and FOHBOH'S original founder. "Our clients are the heart and soul of our business. Our goal is to offer current customer exposure that increases profits. "The hospitality industry is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic. Dabble combined with FOHBOH services help operators predict a more profitable future," says Atkinson.

Dabble enhances the Dallas entertainment and hospitality experience by connecting users to restaurants, bars, and events through a phone. "After working as a marketing consultant for restaurants, I noticed people repeatedly frequented the same spots despite wanting to try new things, they just didn't know where to start. Coupled with the pandemic, restauranteurs wanted consistent consumers, and that's how Dabble was founded" says Jacobs, Dabble CEO. Dabble offers monthly exclusive deals through redeemable vouchers. Consumers can attend their new favorite places plus have access to new partners each month.

FOHBOH & Dabble Partnership Benefits for restaurant clients include:

Exclusive deals at local restaurants, bars, and events

Monthly complimentary items

Value-added engagement service for restaurant operators

Increased local market brand awareness

Built-in digital marketing for restaurant brands

"We live in a country where upwards of 40 percent of the population dine out. We want to help our restaurant operators steer customers in their direction. We believe Dabble is the perfect fit to add to the FOHBOH brand," says Atkinson.

About FOHBOH

FOHBOH is a leading, data-centric restaurant digital marketing agency and restaurant technology consultancy based in Dallas and London, UK. For more information, visit FOHBOH.com or follow us on social media here.

