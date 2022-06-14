Pack Health Named Best Wellness Platform at Future Digital Awards by Juniper Research

Leading Patient Engagement Platform Honored in Digital Therapeutics and Mental Health Category

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading patient engagement platform Pack Health, a Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) company, was awarded "Best Wellness Platform" at the 2022 Juniper Research Future Digital Awards.

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields – companies that deliver imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience. In 2021, Pack Health won Future Digital Awards for "Best Employer Wellness Solution" and "Best Consumer Wellness Solution." This year, Pack Health was named "Best Wellness Platform" in the category of Digital Therapeutics and Mental Health.

Pack Health is a patient-engagement company that specializes in comprehensively addressing chronic conditions and comorbidities influenced by mental health, lifestyle behaviors, access to care and social determinants of health (SDOH). Pack Health employs certified Health Advisors trained across 30 chronic conditions who engage, motivate, monitor and support individuals through a digital engagement platform providing personalized content. Quest Diagnostics acquired Pack Health in early 2022.

Pack Health was recognized for its innovative digital health solution – namely, the work of its personal Health Advisors. The Health Advisors coach patients through a journey consisting of condition-specific education and individualized care with relationship-based support that fights barriers to wellness. This approach has enabled Pack Health to scale real-person interactions by removing roadblocks to form fundamental human connections enabling impactful and sustainable behavior change.

"At Pack Health, we believe wellness is essential to bettering patient outcomes and providing quality care. Our digital engagement platform is a critical step towards better health, so it is an honor to have its importance recognized," said Mazi Rasulnia, PhD, Founder and Vice President of Pack Health. "We hope to soon see technologies connecting people to better care, support and community become a part of the standard of care for patients everywhere."

