Registration Open for "Women In Insurance" Event in Newport, RI

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is excited to introduce the next installment of its "Women at the Helm" speaker series celebrating leading women in the insurance industry. The complimentary event will include a panel discussion between:

Dawnmarie Black , Northeast Regional Director and Head of US Broker Practice at Lloyd's

Heather Schenker , Head of Specialty Insurance at Sentry

Kristy Furrer , Senior Vice President, Client Success at Woodruff-Sawyer

Anita Farmer , SVP , Practice Leader, NE Marine at Lockton Companies

With pre-recorded comments from Lucy Clarke , President of Marsh Specialty and Global Placement at Marsh

Isabelle Therrien, Senior Vice President – Canada at Falvey, and prominent female in the insurance industry herself, will serve as moderator.

"Women at the Helm – Women In Insurance" will be hosted at the Newport Wyndham on Tuesday, July 26th between 9:00-10:30 AM with a short networking session prior to the panel discussion. To learn more and register for the event, please visit: falveyinsurancegroup.com/women-at-the-helm.

About Women at the Helm:

With all-female panelists and moderators, the goal of "Women at the Helm" is to spotlight female professionals facing various challenges and barriers, who have made notable contributions in and outside of their organization. All moderators are female employees of Falvey, while the panelists are invited guests. Each installment aligns with a day of observance of women.

The Women at the Helm events include:

Women Leaders in Business in observance of International Women's Day

Women Balancing Career & Family in observance of Mother's Day

Women in Maritime (in partnership with the American Institute of Marine Underwriters) in observance of the first-ever International Day for Women in Maritime

Women In Insurance in conjunction with Falvey's thought leadership event, The Falvey Forum

Women Encouraging Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in observance of The International Day of the Girl

The events are open to both men and women, and no admission is charged for the RI events to encourage attendance and bring awareness to these very important conversations.

Falvey has hosted three installments of Women at the Helm which have resulted in 300+ collective attendees including over 60 men. Of those surveyed, 100% would recommend to a friend or colleague.

Find more information about "Women at the Helm", here.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. After 25 years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprising four divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance, Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, and Falvey Insurance Services. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" are known for flexibility, World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that is unparalleled in the insurance industry. Falvey was also named Insurance Insider's MGA of the Year in 2020.

www.falveyinsurancegroup.com

