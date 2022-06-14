Sapphire Appoints Karan Singh to Lead New Revenue Excellence Function

Key pillar supports Sapphire's portfolio companies along their growth journey and accelerates their go-to-market efforts.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Ventures , a leading global investment firm that partners with visionary management teams and venture funds to scale companies of consequence, today announced that Karan Singh has joined the firm as a partner and head of Sapphire's new Revenue Excellence function, an expanded function of the Portfolio Growth team. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Karan will be responsible for providing strategic GTM advisory services to Sapphire portfolio companies to help scale their revenue engines.

Sapphire Strengthens Focus on Revenue and Growth

Sapphire's new Revenue Excellence function will supply the firm's portfolio companies with support and guidance as they pursue their growth journeys. Through partnership with leaders in sales, marketing, customer success and revenue operations, this function will become a hub of knowledge and best practices for revenue leaders as they navigate the various phases of growth.

"At Sapphire, we aim to provide our portfolio companies with the most meaningful and impactful guidance at the right time, across their entire revenue engine. We want to meet our companies where their needs are, so we can help them succeed," said Karan. "Revenue Excellence will anchor on three key pillars that will unlock the growth potential of our portfolio and pipeline companies: strategic advisory, thought leadership and community development. We will lead with specialized experience and advisory for our portfolio of companies, which we will supplement with a curated community of experts within and outside of the Sapphire portfolio. This will be surrounded by relevant, forward-looking thought-leadership content and collateral that the broader community can benefit from."

"We believe Karan's addition to Sapphire completes the Portfolio Growth platform and unlocks our ability to provide the best go-to-market support for our portfolio," said Rami Branitzky, partner at Sapphire and head of Portfolio Growth. "Over the years, we've built strong relationships with corporate buyers, go-to-market channel providers and top notch revenue leaders. We feel the addition of the Revenue Excellence practice will allow us to provide much-needed knowledge and best practices for our companies as they quickly grow and scale."

Sapphire's Revenue Excellence function will rely on an approach that partners its experience with its portfolio of companies' learnings through scale to develop and disseminate the most actionable and relevant advice possible. Because there isn't one perfect revenue organization, we believe the answer lies in the collective insights of Sapphire's portfolio companies, which the new function will harness and share.

Singh Brings Deep Experience in Growth Strategy

Karan joins Sapphire from Procore, where he served as a revenue operations and strategy leader. Prior to Procore, he was in a similar role at Cloudera and he has advised a number of SaaS companies on all things go-to-market. His strengths include developing GTM strategy, architecting data-driven organizations, creating best-in-class technology infrastructure to scale and developing operating processes that increase revenue productivity through hyper-growth.

"Ask any seasoned entrepreneur and they'll tell you growth is hard. It's even harder now that the prevailing mantra isn't 'growth at all costs.' The companies that manage to beat the odds, scale and grow their business significantly are rewarded by the marketplace," said Sapphire Partner Rajeev Dham. "We know Karan will be an ideal fit for the job at hand. He's a great listener and can work with a variety of GTM leaders in a consultative manner, understanding their needs and solving them."

