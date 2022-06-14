Surging Home Values Draw More to the Cash-Out Refi

Finally enough cash to make smart financial moves.

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People are leveraging their greater equity to release cash from their home in amounts sufficient to consolidate debt or renovate the kitchen and bathrooms. With the cost of living climbing every day, it's nice to know something beneficial to homeowners is also climbing: the amount of cash they can release from their home.

Growing equity makes a cash-out refinance attractive to more homeowners because they can unlock more money.

The average rate for a 15-year mortgage just climbed to 5.38% (fixed) according to Mortgage News Daily, shrinking the pool of potential refinancers whose current rate is significantly above market averages. The rule of thumb is that a rate 1% lower than your current rate opens the door for smart refinancing.

But equity is also climbing across America thanks to surging property values, making the cash-out option more attractive even while the usual selling feature of a refinance—a much lower payment—grows less likely. After an appraisal, many people learn they "suddenly" own more home than they expected.

Since the amount of cash people can get is directly related to their equity, people can now get enough cash to pay off exorbitant credit cards or make critical home repairs even after paying closing costs on the new mortgage.

Popular quote comparison site Lendgo has tracked an increase in people exploring the cash-out option over a regular refinance. Growing equity makes the cash-out option attractive for more homeowners while, simultaneously, climbing interest rates have dampened enthusiasm for an ordinary refi.

Volatility Requires Quick Action

If you want to refinance before rates climb again, the clock is ticking. Luckily, one of the most valuable tools in mortgage shopping gets results in three minutes. More and more homeowners are using the free service Lendgo to see their best options and thinking of themselves as being in a race with inflation and the next 2022 rate hike. When a refinance around 5% can empower you to vanquish credit cards charging you around 20%, you owe it to yourself to explore the option.

