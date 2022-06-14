Telit Opens New Corporate Headquarters in California to Serve Rapidly Growing Market and Key Customers

Global enabler of IoT products and solutions adds Irvine location to its regional offices in Illinois, Florida and North Carolina

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a new global corporate headquarters in Southern California. Following the CEO's move to the U.S., the new headquarters is in the City of Irvine—Orange County's technology hub—and will support Telit's strategy to grow its connected devices and solutions business worldwide. The Irvine office will also serve key projects and customers in the region, widening its U.S. presence that currently includes offices in Illinois, Florida and North Carolina.

"These are exciting times for Telit," said Paolo Dal Pino, CEO, Telit. "Choosing a global headquarters in California is a move consistent with the objective of strengthening our market position as a leading western player in the IoT connected devices and solutions arena. Particularly now—with a 100% Western shareholder structure—it's a move that poises Telit for major growth and expansion in 2022 and beyond."

Today, Telit's headquarters, research and development centers, and sales and operations offices continue to expand globally, with 28 locations on six of the seven continents which include R&D centers in the U.S., Italy, Korea and India. As a driver enabling Industry 4.0. and digital transformation, Telit provides enterprises with best-in-class device management and connectivity solutions that are essential to technologies powering smart cities, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, retail, healthcare and beyond. Telit's IoT experts—renowned for pioneering a successful end-to-end system approach—ensure Telit modules, connectivity and platforms all work seamlessly together to scale IoT deployments today and in the future. In addition to implementing thousands of successful IoT solutions worldwide, Telit continues to invest in its technology roadmap to push the industry forward for years to come.

The Irvine location is now open and operating.

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

