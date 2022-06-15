Ally Financial to announce second quarter 2022 financial results on July 19, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be available on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. You may listen to the call via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7808b392766e480a9eeec0694a4e60fc. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on July 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. Our brand conviction is that we are all better off with an ally, and our focus is on helping our customers achieve their strongest financial well-being, a notion personalized to what is important to them. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

