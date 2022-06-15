Don't Forget to Enter Entenmann's "Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase"

Nominate a Deserving Father Figure for the Chance to Win $50,000 and a Year's Supply of Donuts

ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no better pair than dads and donuts, especially on Father's Day! To help fans across the country celebrate their special father figure in the biggest way possible this year, Entenmann's® is calling on fans to enter the "Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase." Now through July 1, fans can nominate the deserving father figures in their lives by submitting a video clip at www.DadsOfGlory.com for a chance to win exciting prizes including $50,000 and a year's supply of Entenmann's® Donuts!

There's still time for fans to nominate the deserving father figure in their lives by submitting a video clip at www.DadsOfGlory.com that shows why they are a "Dad of Glory" across one of the five "Dad-egories": Dad Humor, Dad Feats, Dad Engineering, Dad Fashion, and Dad Love. Whether your "dad" is innovative, funny, strong, the best (or worst) dressed or the most lovable, Entenmann's wants to see what makes them special to you!

"Father's Day is a special time for people to show their appreciation for the father figure in their lives, whether it be a stepfather, coach, grandparent—regardless of gender—and Entenmann's wants to play a part in that," said Jason Amar, Director of Marketing at Entenmann's®. "We're proud to bring our fans the opportunity to give back to their father figures this year, and we are excited to see the love continue to pour in with the nominations."

In September, one winner in every "Dad-egory" will be awarded $1,000 and a year's supply of donuts. A panel of judges will review submissions to award a Grand Prize of $50,000, a year's supply of donuts and the oversized "Golden Donut Award" trophy! The nominator of each winner in the showcase will receive a year's supply of donuts as well.

Even sweeter, specially marked "Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase" boxes of delicious Entenmann's® Donuts are now available for purchase through July 1 or while supplies last. More information about "Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase", including official rules, can be found at www.DadsofGlory.com.

Entenmann's history dates back more than 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann's markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually – one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann's Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

