McDermott Adds Commercial Litigators in New York and Washington, DC

Joel Haims and Jon Henry Boost Securities and Accountant Liability Experience, Respectively, for Clients Facing Litigation and Regulatory Enforcement

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the addition of two partners to its Litigation Practice Group: Joel Haims in New York and Jonathan (Jon) Henry in Washington, DC. Joel is a highly respected litigator with vast experience handling securities and complex commercial cases, while Jon represents some of the largest accounting firms across the United States and has served as first-chair trial lawyer in many influential commercial disputes.

(PRNewsfoto/McDermott Will & Emery LLP) (PRNewswire)

"We advise our clients through a wide variety of complex litigation, providing strategic counsel from investigations through trial," Steven Scholes, global head of McDermott's Litigation Practice Group, said. "Joel and Jon have achieved exceptional outcomes for their clients, and we look forward to their continued successes here at McDermott representing clients in the professional services, real estate and oil and gas industries."

Joel focuses his practice on securities litigation, including class actions, shareholder derivative cases and corporate control litigation. He also adds depth to our capabilities representing clients in US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement proceedings and internal investigations. Joel also has extensive experience litigating complex commercial cases, including cases involving commercial real estate transactions, bankruptcies and religious rights.

Joel joins from Morrison & Foerster LLP where he served twice as the firm's global co-chair of the Securities, Litigation, Enforcement and White-Collar Defense Group. He is recognized by both Chambers USA and Legal 500 for his work in securities litigation.

"I am excited to join McDermott because of its talented team of lawyers, its collaborative culture and its momentum," Joel said. "I look forward to continued success representing my clients and to expanding the Firm's existing capabilities."

Jon brings deep trial experience representing large accounting firms and their professionals, successfully defending them in numerous high profile accounting cases. He also represents large accounting firms and their professionals in regulatory and financial investigations by the US Department of Justice and US regulatory agencies, including the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and the SEC. He also represents clients in high-stakes, complex commercial litigation.

Jon joins from King & Spalding. He received his BA and JD from the University of Virginia.

