MedCore Partners, The National Realty Group, and ACRON USA Announce the Opening of Sooner Station at University North Park in Norman, Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners, The National Realty Group (TNRG), and ACRON USA are pleased to announce the opening of Sooner Station at University North Park, a 189-residence independent living, assisted living, and memory care community on 24th Avenue NW in Norman, Oklahoma. Construction on the project began in 2020 and the first residents moved in on June 1, 2022. The senior living community has a sponsorship affiliation with the University of Oklahoma Alumni Association as well as with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the OU College of Professional and Continuing Studies. A community-wide grand opening is scheduled in September 2022.

Situated on the north side of the popular mixed-use development University North Park, Sooner Station brings first-class senior living services to Norman and the surrounding areas. Sooner Station offers 101 independent living, 64 assisted living, and 24 memory care units, and will begin offering OLLI classes in the fall of 2022.

"This has been an exciting project to bring to the Norman market," said Michael Dean, Executive Director at Sooner Station. "Our community offers seniors the unique opportunity to enjoy upscale amenities as well as the affiliation with the OU Alumni Association and OLLI. This includes discounts on courses, special game-day packages, and much more."

Integral Senior Living is the management company and will oversee all programs and services, including resident care, valet services, fine dining, a bistro and sports bar, an education center, a salon and spa, multiple activities venues, a state-of-the-art fitness center, club rooms, a theater, a meditation garden, and an interconnected courtyard pool with al fresco dining.

Dallas-based MedCore Partners and Houston-based TNRG have developed or acquired more than 20 senior living projects in Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, California, Washington, and Oregon. ACRON USA an affiliate of the ACRON Group, based in Zurich, Switzerland, the Swiss leader in First-Class U.S. Senior Living investments, placed its 43rd U.S. investment with Sooner Station and will be a member of the Asset Management team. By May 2022, the transaction volume of the company has reached nearly $2.45 billion. For more information about Sooner Station at University North Park, please call (214) 443-8300.

