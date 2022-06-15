PEORIA'S NEWEST SELFIE MUSEUM AND SMALL EVENT SPACE

PEORIA, Ill., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoria has a new small business kicking off August 1st with a ribbon cutting in partnership with Peoria's Chamber of Commerce at 12pm CST. Selfie Space is located at 114 NE Madison Ave. Everyone is welcome to hang out for laughs, selfies, and good times at Selfie Space. General admission is $25 per hour granting access to all selfie backdrops with lighting, complementary Wi-Fi, and entrance to the lounge when not reserved. The lounge is open for individuals to drop-in on their own or for reservations. With comfortable seating for up to 25 people in a networking style setup, it's perfect for small gatherings or team meetings that need Wi-Fi connectivity and a large screen for sharing content. For reservations you will need to call in advance and Selfie Space will work with you to customize your event depending on if you are looking for more seating or to have food and drink at your event.

Tickets will be available for purchase in July when you visit www.selfiespacepeoria.com. Selfie Space is currently under construction both on-site and virtually. Everyone is highly encouraged to visit the website and leave a message or drop a selfie. Selfie Space wants to hear from you! Ideas for backdrops are encouraged and anyone who submits an idea that is built will be contacted for free admission with a friend.

You may or may not be familiar with selfie museums popping up around the country. For one local area resident, it was the most fun she'd had while celebrating her best friend during the time-honored tradition of the bachelorette party. Not only are selfie museums fun for parties, but anyone looking for a quick bit of fun and whimsy will enjoy wandering through Selfie Space. Take as many selfie photos as you like and come back to see different displays created throughout the year.

Peoria's Selfie Space is owned and founded by Renee Waller; a Central Illinois native who currently resides in Pekin with her three sons, Mason, Alex, & Adam. Renee is an Army veteran and served in Peoria's 1/106th Aviation Battalion for nearly a decade before deciding to become a stay-at-home mom and work remotely. Renee graduates from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's Gies College of Business in the Spring of 2023 with an MBA and currently holds a BBA from the University of Illinois Springfield and a PMP certification from the Project Management Institute.

