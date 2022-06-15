Teleperformance Kicks Off Pride Month Celebration in the Metaverse

Company Launches Events and Initiatives Set to Nurture and Grow Inclusive Work Environment

PARIS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, today announced its 'Beyond Labels' Pride program, marking the celebration of Pride Month and bringing together global practices of inclusion, diversity, and equity promotion to the Metaverse. Kicking off with a virtual Pride parade, 'Beyond Labels' offers education programs, a recruitment event in the Metaverse, in-person activities, social media endeavors, charitable donations, and more. These efforts are already seeing broad global participation, with Teleperformance offices around the world celebrating and initiating the 'Beyond Labels' Pride programs.

Metaverse Pride Parade

The Metaverse Pride Parade is a month-long celebration hosted by Decentraland that will feature curated content, entertainment from international music icons, and experiences to celebrate and amplify the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community. 'TP Shuttle' will be there for its first recruitment initiative in the metaverse. Candidates will be able to apply for a position on the company's recruitment booth during the event. The parade will run 24/7 until the end of June.

'Beyond Labels'

The result of a year-long effort with inputs from several Teleperformance employees across the globe, the TP Pride education platform provides employees with a comprehensive toolkit of LGBTQ+ inclusion education and Teleperformance's Guided Principles, including:

The importance of gender pronouns and how to use them

How to be an LGBTQ+ ally

A Coming Out Guide

A history on LGBTQ+ issues and what Pride means

"It is imperative that we support our employees and their mental health not just during Pride month, but all year long," said Alan Winters, Chief People Officer and Chief Diversity Officer, Teleperformance. "Our aim with the 'Beyond Labels' Pride program and TP guided principles was to move the needle on global participation, tapping into employees that identify within the LGBTQIA+ community to develop this critical content. We also realize how important the promotion of mental health is to the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond and continue to create safe spaces and supportive programs to assist with those invisible struggles."

For more information about Pride Parade please visit https://events.decentraland.org/event/?id=4bdfc21a-6944-40e8-b6c4-cf991083f2d9.

For additional information on TP Shuttle, 'Beyond Labels' and other ways Teleperformance honors diversity, equity and inclusion visit https://teleperformance.com/en-us/csr/diversity-and-inclusion/diversity/.

Visit Teleperformance online at teleperformance.com and on social @Teleperformance.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index). For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

