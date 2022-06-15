SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambda256, a Blockchain affiliate of Korea's leading fintech company, Dunamu, announced the launch of The Balance, a consortium mainnet, and its Tech Launchpad, an All-in-One platform that provides a customized solution for a successful Web 3.0 business.

Upbit/Dunamu’s Blockchain Affiliate Lambda256 launches a blockchain consortium mainnet. (PRNewswire)

The launch took a place on Metaverse of The Balance World, provided by Metacong, one of its Web 3.0 service partners introducing ongoing web 3.0 projects, service partners and validators. Their two initial Web 3.0 projects are about NFT/Live Tech with CandyPlus which has more than 28 million downloads worldwide and Mesh Korea which has more than 100 thousand delivery riders in South Korea with its application "VROONG".

Collaborating with leading Web 3.0 service partners such as Metacong (Metaverse), SooHo.io(DEX), CandyPlus(NFT) and Mesh Korea (Live Tech), The Balance can provide applicable Web 3.0 infrastructures for projects in various industry verticals. Any ventures that would like to start a Web 3.0 business or solve obstacles while building the project can apply on Tech Launchpad website – (https://thebalance.luniverse.io/tech-launchpad/). Tech Launchpad aims to prepare and empower Web 3.0 projects for a successful launch. Hand-picked projects go through incubation and acceleration stages where the strategies and technologies are built and implemented. Moreover, the projects will be featured on the website and Discord community for social baking. All this can be done on this easy, safe and green multi-layer blockchain, The Balance.

The Balance, a re-branded name for Luniverse mainnet, is an easy, safe, and green multi-layer consortium mainnet that supports multi-chain bridges for token and NFT. By providing a developer-friendly DApp development and open sourced API, it supports effortless and seamless integration with existing services and by through token and NFT bridges, crypto assets can easily be transferred and exchanged between mainstream blockchains. While already integrated with Ethereum, they are planning to integrate with Solana, Polygon and Binance Smart Chain by end of 2022.With the rebranding to consortium mainnet, The Balance chose initial 8 validators: KT, Maeil Economy, Kakao Enterprise, Mesh Korea, Devsisters, Megazone Cloud, Hanhwa EBC, and DSC Investment. Given governance, validators play an important role in making operational decisions for The Balance and expanding an ecosystem.

Jay Jae-hyun Park, CEO of Lambda 256, said, "We will provide a full support to ventures willing to build Web 3.0 businesses where users can be rewarded with their own data and activities using The Balance mainnet and Tech Launchpad. Lambda256 will contribute to the growth of an economy where everyone can experience and share the rewards. We also plan to accelerate the expansion of global service partners and validators in the second half of this year."

With the opening of its global website(https://thebalance.luniverse.io), The Balance is open for the Tech Launchpad project applications.

About Lambda256

Lambda256 is a blockchain affiliate of Dunamu, the operator of Upbit – one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by volume.

Lambda256 separated from Dunamu as an independent corporation in March 2019, with Luniverse - a blockchain service platform that offers a comprehensive portfolio of blockchain solutions that addresses various challenges of blockchain adoption - to popularize blockchain. Lambda256 managed to receive series A funding of $1.4m in March 2021, followed by series B funding of $71m in February 2022. In 2019, Lambda256 established a Travel Rule firm, VerifyVASP, in Singapore. VerifyVASP is now a solution helping VASPs worldwide meet the Travel Rule requirement by using a decentralized protocol to let them exchange real-time information about the originator/beneficiary of virtual assets. Lambda256 is actively expanding its ecosystem through NFT services, such as Upbit NFT and Cyphrly, a global NFT marketplace.

