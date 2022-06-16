Alfa Laval to acquire Scanjet

LUND, Sweden, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has signed an agreement to acquire Scanjet, a leading global supplier of tank cleaning equipment and solutions for marine, offshore and industrial applications. The acquisition will extend Alfa Laval's broad tanker offering, creating a more comprehensive product portfolio for cargo tanks. Closing of the acquisition is expected during Q3 2022.

Scanjet's intelligent tank management solutions will be a valuable complement to Alfa Laval's sustainable marine offering as they reduce the water usage and energy consumption connected with tank cleaning. Adding Scanjet to Alfa Laval's portfolio will support customer efficiency at every stage of cargo handling.

Scanjet employs about 150 people and has global presence with factories in Sweden, Poland and Indonesia, and a turnover of about SEK 300 million (FY 2022FC).

"I am pleased to announce this acquisition. Scanjet's well-known and market-leading solutions for cargo tanks complement our existing Framo cargo pumping solutions for cargo handling. This gives us the ability to optimize tank management for our customers with an ambition to reduce their water and fuel consumption and ultimately their CO2 footprint," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division.

"Alfa Laval is the ideal place for Scanjet's journey to continue," says Magnus Wallin, CEO of Scanjet. "Our companies have leading marine offerings that complement and strengthen each other. Above all, we share the ambition to exceed customer needs in full."

Did you know… Alfa Laval delivered its first separator to a marine customer in 1917 and has since then continuously expanded its product portfolio. Today 3 out of 4 ocean-going vessels have Alfa Laval equipment onboard.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

