THE FATHER'S DAY ALIBI! JUST IN TIME FOR FORGETFUL AMERICANS

MANLY MAN CO. OFFERS TO 'TAKE THE HEAT' FOR YOUR FATHER'S DAY FUMBLE

VISTA, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In direct response to their recent and shocking survey revealing that 26% of Americans are forgetting Father's Day gifts, Manly Man Co. (America's provider of intriguing, never-boring gifts for men ,) is offering to take the heat this year for forgetful Americans.



The first of its kind 'alibi' concept is that Manly Man Co. will take the heat from the Dads of absent minded Americans who have left Father's Day until the last minute. The reality is that If you haven't bought a Father's Day gift by yesterday, it's probably not going to make it on time.

How does it work?

Americans can visit Manly Man Co., make a purchase for dad in the online store, then 'buy an alibi' at https://manlymanco.com/products/an-alibi for $1. They can enter their Dad's name and email as well as their own name. Along with the chosen alibi, an alibi email will be sent to their dad confirming that they ordered 'months ago.' They will have the option of choosing excuses such as:

2022 ALIBIS:

1. It was intercepted by a drug sniffing dog who ate it…. so we had to make another.

2. Murder hornets and train derailments caused some unforeseen delays.

3. We gave it to the mailman (Steve), he thought it was a gift for him and ate it…. so we had to make another.

4. As I'm sure you've heard, there's been a lot of 'must see tv' on the last few weeks, so we're a little behind on shipping.

5. We spent some additional time making it 'extra manly for you' and that (of course) takes a few more days.

6. Turns out carrier pigeons are not as reliable as they used to be, which burned a few days before we tried using FedEx.

7. The record setting ice storm in the Midwest this week got in the way.

8. Adam from our shipping team was playing hide and seek with your package, and we couldn't find it for a few days.

9. Someone keeps pranking us by changing the dates on our calendars so everything is late now. We think it's Adam from the warehouse.

10. Unforeseen national shipping delays delayed it several days

11. As I'm sure that you have heard, there's another ship blocking the port near your city so it's been unavoidably delayed.



Men seem (mostly) okay with Dad's Day deceptions:

In a Manly Man Co. survey of 1000 Americans, asked if they 'would pay for an airtight late Father's Day excuse,' 69.5% of Men said 'yes' vs. only 53.0% of women.



Overall, 9.5% of Americans said 'yes' and 5.8% said 'yes if they didn't get caught.'

Who do Americans usually blame for late Father's Day Gifts?

Asked who they blame when a Father's Day gift is late, COVID topped the list at 10.7%, followed by US Mail/Couriers 9.3%, undefined 'global shortages' (7.9%), kids (5.9%), porch pirates (5.7%) and 'vendors who they bought a present from' (5.3%).

American Men are much more likely to blame 'porch pirates' (62.0%) than women (38.0%).

