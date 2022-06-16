Lamons Celebrates 75 Years in Manufacturing

A global leader in gaskets, fasteners, and hoses, Lamons reflects on past successes and pledges continued innovation and support for critical energy sectors in the future

HOUSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamons® Manufacturing and Service Company, a global leader in safety sealing and attachment solutions, is pleased to announce it is commemorating its 75th anniversary in 2022.

Founded in 1947 by W.A. Lamons, the company began providing quality gaskets to the Oil and Gas and Petrochemical industries. It acquired Richard Gasket Company in 1985 and Packing & Gasket Engineering (PAGE) in 1988. Lamons then purchased Industrial Bolt and Gasket in Beaumont, Texas in 1997. In 2010, Lamons acquired South Texas Bolt and Fitting, which catapulted the company into being one of the most capable specialty fastener manufacturers in the world. IsoTek was purchased in 2012 and added isolation gaskets, sleeves, and washers to the product portfolio. With the addition of hoses in 2016, Lamons fulfilled its vision of leading global markets in safety sealing and attachment solutions. In 2019, Lamons became part of the First Reserve family, a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy.

"We are extremely proud to reach this milestone – 75 years of innovation in safety sealing and attachment solutions,"

said Marc A. Roberts, CEO of Lamons. "Creating a world-class engineering team, investing in long-standing relationships, and never losing sight of the possibilities that tomorrow would bring are the significant reasons we are standing here today."

"A pivotal point in our success came when we decided to create a one-stop experience for our customers," added Kris Beezley, VP of Strategic Business Development. "Rather than only producing gaskets, we expanded our product offerings to include standard and specialty fasteners and hose assembly, which enabled us to provide total solutions for our customers."

Throughout the past seven-and-a-half decades, the company has prided itself on continual improvement and innovation to better serve its customers and industries. A cornerstone in achieving this has been its philosophy of superior global customer support with branch offices in North America, Europe, and Asia that provide quality products with faster service and on-time delivery.

For technical support and services, Lamons provides an array of offerings: custom engineered solutions, reverse engineering solutions, specialty machined parts, prototype machining, training, and field support.

Lamons has proudly supported the Oil and Gas and Petrochemical industries for the past 75 years and pledges to continue delivering quality products and technical support to these critical operations. As the world transitions to clean energy and net-zero carbon emissions, however, Lamons has redoubled its focus on supporting renewable industries such as wind, geothermal, alternative fuels, and others. Visit Lamons.com/industries for more details.

Lamons is also committed to protecting the environment and has developed corporate responsibility and sustainability programs to help preserve the planet for future generations. To learn more about these programs, please visit Lamons.com/sustainability.

Contact: Gina Lester | 346.453.9422 | gina.lester@lamons.com

