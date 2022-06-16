Little Library, Big Celebration: Announcing the World's 150,000th Little Free Library

HUDSON, Wis., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are now 150,000 Little Free Library book boxes around the world, sharing more than 70 million books each year!

Kids officially open the 150,000th Little Free Library with a ribbon-pulling. The library was granted to the Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency at their Head Homes Head Start location in Lebanon, Tennessee. The Little Free Library nonprofit organization regularly grants little libraries and books to underserved communities through their Impact Library Program. (PRNewswire)

There are now 150,000 Little Free Library book boxes around the world, sharing more than 70 million books each year!

This week the Little Free Library® (LFL) nonprofit organization was thrilled to unveil the 150,000th Little Free Library, which was granted to the Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency (MCCAA) at their Head Homes Head Start location in Lebanon, Tennessee. Open 7 days a week, 365 days a year, this Little Free Library will help remove barriers to reading for local children and families.

The 150,000th Little Free Library joins LFL's global network, which extends to 50 U.S. states, 115 countries, and all 7 continents (even Antarctica). It is accompanied by a mini library attachment to hold food and other essentials.

"The installation of the 150,000th Little Free Library would not have been possible without the sustained efforts of volunteers across the country and around the world," said LFL Executive Director Greig Metzger.

Joining the celebration were singers John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Cash, who performed at the event. Author Tami Charles read her book All Because You Matter to the kids in attendance, who received free books to take home.

Kids Get a Head Start on Reading

MCCAA, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families achieve self-sufficiency, received the Little Free Library via LFL's Impact Library Program , a donor-driven initiative that places little libraries full of books in underserved areas.

"We are grateful to become a part of the Little Free Library community," said MCCAA Head Start Parent Family Community Engagement Coordinator Shannon Brawner. "This 150,000th milestone library, along with six additional libraries, will provide books and canned food items to Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency families and communities allowing all to 'Feed your Body, Feed your Mind."

A total of seven Little Free Libraries and roughly 1,500 books were generously donated by Scholastic for Head Start programs in the region. Scholastic is also providing book bundles for LFL stewards and a 200-copy giveaway of Colin Kaepernick's book I Color Myself Different for LFL fans.

"Scholastic is proud to have partnered with Little Free Library for over three years on our shared mission of providing free book access to children and families across the country," said Lizette Serrano, VP Educational Marketing, Scholastic. "We're thrilled to be part of this new milestone achievement by providing seven new LFL installations that feature authors and culturally responsive books representing a range of beloved literature from All Because You Matter by Tami Charles to Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan to Twins by Varian Johnson. We hope these books will continue to inspire kids everywhere and spark a love of reading at home."

LFL believes collaboration can accelerate achieving equitable book access.

"The challenge of limited book access in our nation requires a multi-faceted solution," Metzger said. "Working together in partnership with like-minded organizations can make a larger, faster impact. That is what we are doing today here in Tennessee in partnership with Scholastic and MCCAA. It is an honor to be working with these organizations as we empower today's children and their future."

About Little Free Library

Little Free Library® (LFL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds community, inspires readers and expands book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries. There are more than 150,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes worldwide in all 50 states, 115 countries and seven continents. Through them, over 250 million books have been shared since 2009. LFL received the 2020 World Literacy Award as well as honors from the Library of Congress, National Book Foundation and others. LittleFreeLibrary.org .

About Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency

Since 1971, Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency (MCCAA), a non-profit organization, has provided services to children, families, individuals, and communities in middle Tennessee. MCCAA has become known throughout the community as a provider of staple services such as Head Start, USDFA Commodities program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Media Contact: Margret Aldrich / 715-690-2488 x805 / maldrich@littlefreelibrary.org

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading and builds community. (PRNewsfoto/Little Free Library) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Little Free Library