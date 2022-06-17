Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for European Commission Approved Treatment for Advanced Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer

MIAMI, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce having worked with Myovant Sciences in developing the brand name ORGOVYX® (relugolix), for an oral medication used to treat adult patients with advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.

(PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

ORGOVYX® was developed by Myovant Sciences and is the first and only oral androgen deprivation therapy available in Europe for the treatment of advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for ORGOVYX® in all member states of the European Union, Iceland, Lichtenstein, and Norway. ORGOVYX® received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer in December 2020.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute team congratulates Myovant Sciences on the EC approval for ORGOVYX," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,800 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,200 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,100 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

