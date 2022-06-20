Violife® Expands Beyond Plant-Based Cheese to Debut New Plant-Based Dips in U.S.

Violife® Expands Beyond Plant-Based Cheese to Debut New Plant-Based Dips in U.S.

Three Flavors Available at Whole Foods on June 24

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Violife , the leading maker of vegan cheeses, is expanding into a new category with three plant-based dips launching at Whole Foods retail locations on June 24. All three flavors (MSRP $5.29) are top selling flavors for dairy dips: French Onion, Spinach & Artichoke, and Ranch.

Violife 100% Vegan Dips - Ranch Flavor (PRNewswire)

Violife is expanding into a new category with three plant-based dips launching at Whole Foods

These classic and delicious dips are what you know and love, while being free from dairy, nuts, soy, gluten, and preservatives.

French Onion

Violife French Onion Dip is 100% plant-based, made with simple ingredients like coconut oil and real onions, and packs all the creamy goodness of a classic French Onion dip so you can dip, dunk, dollop, or drench everything from chips to veggies without the dairy. Bon appétit, mon chéris!

Spinach & Artichoke

Spinach and artichokes on their own are great but put them in a creamy, cheesy dip, and boom - instant fan-favorite! Violife Spinach & Artichoke dip is 100% vegan, made with simple plant-based ingredients including coconut oil and real spinach and artichokes.

Ranch

When it comes to dips and dressings, ranch might hold the crown. Violife Ranch dip is 100% plant-based, made with simple ingredients including coconut oil and herbs so you can dip and dress your favorite foods with all the delectable creaminess of the ranch you know and love - without the dairy. Your crudites never stood a chance.

"Consumers love the taste and convenience of dips, and we are excited to bring Violife's delicious plant-based take on these classic flavors to life!" said Debra Yoo, Senior Brand Manager at Violife. "We know that these new dips will appeal to consumers across the country, whether they are vegan, dairy-free, or curious about plant-based foods."

To find the nearest Whole Foods location to purchase the dips and other Violife products, please visit: https://violifefoods.com/us/where-we-are-locator/ .

About Violife

At Violife, we want everyone to live life to the fullest. Originating from ''vios'', the Greek word for life, Violife therefore means life squared. We bring people together by making food that everyone can enjoy. Based in Thessalonica in Greece, since the 1990's Violife has been dedicated to making great-tasting,100% vegan, non-dairy and non-GMO foods. Violife products were created over 20 years ago by three friends in Greece who wanted to eat cheese throughout the 100 days of fasting observed under the Greek Orthodox calendar which prohibits eating dairy products.

To learn more about Violife, please visit the Violife YouTube channel to view our EPIC Movie or visit www.violifefoods.com/recipes and check out @ViolifeUS on Instagram for recipe inspiration - from dairy-free dinners to delicious vegan desserts.

CONTACT: Jamie Evans, jevans@legendpr.com

Violife 100% Vegan (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Violife 100% Vegan Cheese