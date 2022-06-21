Grayshift Announces Strategic Investment from Thoma Bravo

Investment to drive future growth and innovation in public sector software

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayshift, LLC, a leading and trusted provider of digital forensics solutions, today announced a strategic growth investment from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. The investment is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and expected to accelerate innovation and strengthen Grayshift's market leadership position in public sector software. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The company's leading digital forensic solutions are purpose-built to empower public safety agencies to resolve lawful investigations swiftly and keep communities safe. GrayKey, the company's flagship technology, provides the ability to secure evidence from mobile devices in a safe and compliant manner.

"Digital forensics is vital to ensuring public safety, and Grayshift's technology solutions are more critical than ever before," said David Miles, Co-Founder and CEO of Grayshift. "We're thrilled to partner with Thoma Bravo, one of the world's largest and most experienced software investors, as we continue to deliver on our promise of innovation. Since our inception, we have been laser-focused on building solutions that meet the modern-day investigative needs of public safety agencies. Thoma Bravo's strategic investment and partnership will fuel future growth as we continue to disrupt the legacy digital forensics marketplace and expand our public sector solutions."

"We're excited to work alongside Grayshift's dedicated and experienced team to support continued growth and innovation," said Hudson Smith, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We fully support Grayshift's mission to empower governments to more quickly, safely, and compliantly analyze data to better serve their constituents. Further, we see tremendous opportunity to broaden the company's software solutions to streamline and modernize the integral work done by governmental and other public sector employees."

Existing investors PeakEquity Partners and C&B Capital will remain as shareholders in Grayshift. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Grayshift and DLA Piper LLP is serving as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis, LLP is serving as legal counsel to Thoma Bravo.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $114 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 380 companies representing over $190 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by over 1200 agencies across 35 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

