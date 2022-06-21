Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Michigan Lawsuit After Nutri-Pot Explosion

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The pressure cooker lawyers at the firm have represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Carletta Green, a resident of Detroit, Michigan alleging that manufacturer Nuwave is at fault for burn injuries Green suffered while using her Nutri-Pot pressure cooker.

Ms. Green sustained her injuries in July 2020, just one month after purchasing her Nutri-Pot. The pressure cooker exploded during the course of normal use, as the lid opened while the contents inside were still under pressure. According to the Complaint, NuWave has repeatedly marketed the Nutri-Pot pressure cooker as safe, with a lid that locks in place when the unit is operating under pressure. Ms. Green's lawsuit alleges that her Nutri-Pot was dangerously defective, even during the "ordinary, foreseeable and proper use of cooking food with the product." Despite the defect that caused Ms. Green's injuries, NuWave "continues to generate a substantial profit from the sale of their pressure cookers."

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

