MASSIVE Announced as Exclusive Lien Resolution Administrator for Mallinckrodt Opioid Bankruptcy Trust

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists have been selected by the Personal Injury Trustee and Claims Administrator to be the exclusive Lien Resolution Administrator for the Mallinckrodt Opioid Bankruptcy Trust mass tort litigation.

MASSIVE has a wide range of experience working on Mass Tort projects and were also selected as the exclusive lien resolution administrator in the Just for Men and Purdue Opioid Bankruptcy Trust litigations, and the Flint Water co-lien resolution administrator.

In 2020, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals agreed to settle for $1.6 billion for their role in the opioid epidemic. MASSIVE is expecting to resolve liens for tens of thousands injured plaintiffs. More information can be found on our website at https://gomassive.com/mallinckrodt-opioid-bankruptcy-trust-what-claimants-can-expect/.

ABOUT MASSIVE

MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists is a nationwide provider of healthcare lien resolution services. By working hand in hand with personal injury law firms across the nation in both Single Event and Mass Tort cases, MASSIVE expedites settlements through cutting edge software, services, and support.

