SOUNDCORE LAUNCHES SPORT X10 FITNESS-FOCUSED EARBUDS WITH ROTATING EARHOOK DESIGN

IPX7 Water-resistant and Sweat-proof Earbuds Deliver Comfortable Fit, Rugged Durability and Thumping Bass for Inspired Workouts

BELLEVUE, Wash. , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today announced the Sport X10, the newest in its lineup of fitness-focused earbuds. The Sport X10 features powerful audio capabilities, ergonomic design and water-resistant, sweat-proof durability paired with Soundcore's proprietary SweatGuard™ technology. The Sport X10 earbuds are designed with an innovative, rotating earhook to ensure a secure and comfortable fit during the most vigorous athletic activities including running, weight training, hiking, biking or a high energy workout at the gym.

"We've found that sports enthusiasts typically have three main complaints about sports earbuds," said Rock Gao, General Manager, Headphones for Soundcore. "Users complain about their bulky design, how easily earbuds fall out during workouts and how a few sweaty workouts cause them to fail, making them a hindrance to a workout routine. However, with our secure rotatable earhook design and SweatGuard technology, our Sport X10s were designed to alleviate all of these complaints and be the perfect exercise companion."

Innovative Design and Fit

The ergonomic rotating earhook design and soft silicone material guarantees an exceptionally secure and comfortable fit. Fitness enthusiasts can adjust the wearing angle to ensure the earbuds nest comfortably in place to prevent them from falling out during vigorous workouts while also not weighing users down due to their weight (4.4g/earbud). Additionally, the adjustable earhook design means the Sport X10 fits snugly in the slim profile charging case for easy portability in the user's pocket or bag.

Bold Sound Profile

The Sport X10 leverages 10mm dynamic drivers with BassUp™ technology to provide a highly accurate, bass-forward sound profile. Integrating the AAC/SBC HD audio codec with high-sensitivity drivers, the Sport X10 produces an immersive sound stage while achieving a balanced mix of deep bass and crisp highs. To amplify (or lessen) the sound profile, users can access the BassUp EQ setting in the Soundcore app as well as 22 EQ presets and a 9-band custom EQ for the ultimate in customization.

Water and Sweat Defense

The Sport X10 has IPX7 sweat and water-resistance with SweatGuard, keeping the earbuds fully operational during a sweaty workout or during a rainstorm. The Sport X10 can also be rinsed off under a faucet or water fountain after a workout, making them perfect for almost any activity and weather situation.

All-day Battery Life

The Sport X10 delivers up to eight hours of battery life from a single charge and up to 32 hours of playtime with the charging case, delivering an all-day listening experience. With Fast Charging technology, users also get 2 hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging.

Additional Features

Soundcore's Sport X10 TWS earbuds have 6 microphones as well as a wind noise reduction feature located in the mobile app that helps to provide the clearest calls and ensures a reduction in background noise. The Sport X10 also features hybrid noise cancellation to help eliminate a noisy environment, while users are working out or jogging in the park. However, they also feature Transparency mode to ensure that users can hear traffic or other dangers for safety during a run or bike ride on a busy street.

The Sport X10 also utilize Bluetooth 5.2, which provides an instant and stable connection to a mobile device. The Soundcore app, available on Android and iOS, adds several powerful features for a sport-focused pair of earbuds including a new breathing exercise guide to help users focus on their breathing before or after a workout.

Availability and Pricing

The Sport X10 will initially be offered in Black and Oat White at time of launch. A red model is slated to be available in late July or early August as well. The Sport X10 are available for $79 in the US, £89 in the UK; €99 EUR in Germany and Europe and $119 CAD in Canada on Amazon.com, Soundcore.com and through other retail partners.

About Soundcore

Soundcore is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit, www.soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and now, AnkerMake.

More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.

DISCLAIMER

Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding competitive and industry conditions, market acceptance for the company's products, risks of litigation, technological changes, developing industry standards and other factors related to the company's businesses. The actions referred to in this press release are not an admission or acknowledgement of any claim or allegation. The Company reserves all of its rights.

