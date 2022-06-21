THE WASHINGTON POST NAMES INTELLIDYNE, LLC A 2022 TOP WASHINGTON-AREA WORKPLACE

FALLS CHURCH, Va. , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliDyne, LLC, a market-leading Government Information Technology firm, has been named one of The Washington Post's 2022 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, health service providers, and tech companies.

"The Post's Top Workplaces list is now in its ninth year and continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that employees deem to be leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Each year, the leaders at these companies are commended for their leadership and collegiality, qualities which have increased in importance to employees with the last few years of heightened transition and change."

"IntelliDyne truly takes a people-first approach to our culture, which translates to the exceptional service we provide to our clients," said Chief Human Resources Officer, Marisa Krafsig . "As we continue to navigate through this challenging period of time, we are absolutely humbled to be selected as a Top Workplace by the Washington Post as a direct result of the input and experience of our employees."

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 16 to recognize the top-ranked companies. More information about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces including the full list of this year's honorees, can be found here.

About IntelliDyne

IntelliDyne, LLC is a market-leading Government Information Technology firm enabling better mission performance through innovative technology solutions. We manage public sector programs that deliver higher operational efficiency and measurable value to clients. We advise, develop, and execute effective solutions in Enterprise IT Management, Analytics, Cyber Security & Information Assurance, Application Development, and Cloud Computing. Learn more at intellidyne-llc.com.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

