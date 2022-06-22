43rd Annual Telly Awards Recognize the Creativity of Voler Strategic Advisors

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voler Strategic Advisors wins seven Telly Awards in the categories of Videography/Cinematography, Social Video – Series, and Non-Broadcast. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens.

Voler Strategic Advisors' award-winning video productions promote important public resources throughout California. The recognized videos feature educational institutions, county-wide COVID-19 vaccination opportunities and major updates to public transportation systems.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Telly Awards for our work in video," says Perla Rodriguez, CEO, Voler Strategic Advisors. "These videos were produced with the intention of supporting and educating communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We were honored to serve communities by promoting the critical resources that keep neighborhoods running including COVID-19 vaccinations, open schools and improved transit services."

The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from 50 states and 5 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

