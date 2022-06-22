Hill Physicians Medical Group Reports Continued Strong Performance in 2021

Organization demonstrates financial and physician network growth

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Physicians Medical Group, California's largest independent physician association, has reported its 2021 annual audited financial results. Reporting $576 million in total revenue compared to $554 million the prior year, Hill continued to grow despite the challenges of the pandemic. Hill Physicians Medical Group is one of few independent medical groups to annually audit and share its financial results.

The medical group also reported increased patient and physician support, while strategically expanding its lines of business:

Reached out, engaged, and coordinated timely care for 98% of high-risk patients in 2021

Continued to expand physician adoption of technology, with over 80% of primary care physicians now offering video visits as an option for their patients

Piloted a Community Health Advocate program in collaboration with Blue Shield of California , which contributed to 45% fewer ER visits

Ended the year with our five largest health plan partners participating in a Clinically Integrated Network (CIN)

Bolstered its presence in Solano County , by adding Northbay Healthcare to Hill Physician's network of providers.

"We continued to deliver exceptional care and support to our members and providers while managing the impacts of the global pandemic. We grew the Hill Physicians network and membership, added new plans and products to the portfolio and invested in technology," said David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians Medical Group. "I am proud of our performance as we delivered value-added services to help patients and our physicians navigate the complex healthcare landscape. Supporting our physicians and their staff is our primary goal, assisting them to deliver high quality patient care," reported David.

The 2021 annual report and financial statements are available at HillPhysicians.com/2021.

About Hill Physicians Medical Group

Hill Physicians Medical Group is the largest independent physician association in Northern California. Since 1984, it has provided consumers access to quality, patient-focused healthcare. The group, comprised of more than 5,000 primary care and specialty physicians, partners with leading health plans and hospitals, giving members access to healthcare in 12 counties spanning the Sacramento, Stockton and San Francisco Bay areas. Comprehensive case management programs, targeted clinical initiatives and a dedication to technological advancement place it at the forefront of the industry. Hill Physicians is consistently acknowledged as one of the top-performing medical groups in the state by The Integrated Healthcare Association and Association of Physician Groups. For more information, visit: www.HillPhysicians.com.

