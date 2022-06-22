Jiffy Lube Drives To Do More in Local Communities Through Collaboration with Meals on Wheels America

HOUSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jiffy Lube, an industry leader in vehicle maintenance for more than 40 years, and Meals on Wheels America, the leadership organization supporting community-based programs dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation, announce a national collaboration as part of Jiffy Lube's Drive To Do More initiative. The affiliation will extend the brand's commitment to vehicle maintenance by supporting fundraising efforts and volunteer recognitions that help keep the Meals on Wheels fleet on the road delivering meals to seniors in need.

"Jiffy Lube is committed to service – in terms of both helping drivers maintain their vehicles and giving back to the local communities in which we live and work," said Sara Smith, CMO of Jiffy Lube International, Inc. "We are especially excited about our relationship with Meals on Wheels America as we are serving those who serve others by helping keep their vehicle on the road so they can continue to change the lives of seniors across the country."

Drive to Do More with Meals on Wheels reflects a multi-faceted approach toward making a positive difference in communities. Jiffy Lube will recognize and reward Meals on Wheels volunteers who go above and beyond throughout the year. Additionally, Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers will receive a special discount on vehicle maintenance services to help keep their vehicles road ready. Jiffy Lube and its franchisees will also launch an in-store fundraising event during the month of October to raise monies to help provide meals and more – just in time for the holiday season.

"Meals on Wheels volunteers give more than just their time when they sign up for a route; they often commit their personal vehicles to deliver meals to homebound grandparents, veterans, and neighbors in their communities," said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer of Meals on Wheels America. "We are delighted to work with Jiffy Lube to honor these local heroes who help ensure seniors at risk of hunger and isolation are not forgotten."

The Meals on Wheels nationwide network of 5,000+ community-based senior nutrition programs is fueled by volunteers who deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks to more than 2.4 million homebound seniors annually. Based on a survey distributed to 1,000 local programs, each Meals on Wheels program, on average, depends on volunteers and staff to drive 1,500 miles per week to complete all of their delivery routes.

The Impact of Drive To Do More

With more than 2,000 service centers across the U.S., Jiffy Lube and its franchisees have raised millions of dollars to help make a difference in the lives of others. With the launch of Drive To Do More in 2019, the brand extended its philanthropic efforts to provide support to volunteers who rely on their vehicles to give back in their communities. Additionally, Jiffy Lube franchisees are committed to numerous charitable causes in their local markets – ranging from education and health to youth development and food security. The new, national relationship expands both Meals on Wheels America and Jiffy Lube's reach and ability to transform lives, have a more meaningful impact, and create a community of strength, hope, and resilience.

Smith added, "Jiffy Lube and its franchisees are passionate about giving back as every dollar donated, every minute volunteered and every mile driven can make a positive impact in the lives of others."

About Jiffy Lube

Founded over 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube serves approximately 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, which offers oil changes, brakes, batteries, and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with an estimated two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Through funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

