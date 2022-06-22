MADworld, UCOLLEX, Kodansha and Animoca Brands Japan to bring "GHOST IN THE SHELL" and "FAIRY TAIL" to Web3

~Presentation at NFT.NYC 2022, the World's Largest NFT Conference~.

HONG KONG, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MADworld , together with UCOLLEX , Kodansha, and Animoca Brands KK ("Animoca Brands Japan") have agreed to develop manga and anime with a large number of passionate fans around the world through Web3 and the two projects, "GHOST IN THE SHELL" and "FAIRY TAIL," will be presented and exhibited at NFT.NYC 2022 in New York City on June 20-23, 2022.

NFT.NYC started in 2019 and has grown into the largest NFT conference in the world, it serves to connect leaders, influencers, developers, and fans of NFTs. The event focuses on the companies and individuals using NFTs to advance the adoption of blockchain beyond the current wave of mainstream applications.

Kodansha is a publisher of many internationally popular manga, including "Akira," "Parasyte," "Sailor Moon," and "Attack on Titan," in addition to the two works being featured in this project. These acclaimed works have captivated audiences around the world with unique and creative storytelling and familiar cultural elements that bind us.

MADworld and UCOLLEX are honored to work with Animoca Brands Japan and the Kodansha team to bring "GHOST IN THE SHELL" and "FAIRY TAIL" to the world via Web3. They are masterpieces that have stood the test of time as its themes, structure and visuals remain relevant today for creators and developers. It resonates as an inspiration for us, as we invest and contribute to the community efforts to build out the Metaverse.

"MADworld, UCOLLEX and Animoca Brands Japan are collaborating to bring 'Manga, Anime and Culture in Web3' to life in New York. We are elated to have Kodansha on board!" said Phillip Tran, Chief Marketing Officer – MADworld

About the two works presented at NFT.NYC

"GHOST IN THE SHELL" is a 1995 animated film directed by Mamoru Oshii based on the science fiction comic "GHOST IN THE SHELL" by Masamune Shirow. The film depicts the activities of the "Public Security Section 9" (a.k.a. "Ghost in the Shell"), an unauthorized, extra-legal task force formed to combat computer crimes and cyber-terrorism in the highly developed network society of 2029 AD. The film has since inspired many writers, filmmakers, and generations of science fiction filmmakers. Its enduring legacy has been adapted to film many times since and continues to spawn new works.

"FAIRY TAIL" is a fantasy manga series written by Hiro Mashima that has a devoted fan base around the world, and its TV anime has been broadcast and distributed in more than 70 countries. The story is about Natsu, a member of the mages' guild "FAIRY TAIL," and his friends who deepen their bonds with each other and grow through various requests and incidents.

About MADworld

MADworld offers an NFT Origination Platform and an NFT Marketplace that use blockchain technology to defend the artists, artwork, creators, and content that enter the untraversed multiverse. MADworld supports NFT minting to validate ownership and provenance of physical art, collectibles, and products and original content developed from live concerts, sporting events, artist battles, and other modes of creative expression. MADworld is designed to give creators complete control over their NFT strategy, supporting them by maximizing the income and impact from their intellectual property in perpetuity.

For more information visit: https://www.madworld.io

About UCOLLEX

UCOLLEX is the next-generation creators' platform that wants to make digital collectibles available to everyone, backed by Animoca Brands: a leader in digital entertainment specializing in blockchain and AI technologies. We aim to help creators build their fanbase economy with the best of class technology and community, shaping a world where fans can engage with the creator's metaverse. UCOLLEX provides a world where collectors can feel at home and live their passion for collecting through exclusive content, interviews with artists, the best 3D art, and innovative VR experiences.

For more information visit: https://www.ucollex.io/

About Kodansha

Kodansha Ltd. is Japan's leading publishing house, based in Tokyo, Japan. Under its Purpose, Inspire Impossible Stories, Kodansha publishes and delivers stories into ready hands everywhere with a wide variety of contents from manga to novels, fashion, journalism, and picture books, as well as anime and video games.

Kodansha is known as the publisher of the world's most recognizable manga properties, including AKIRA, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon and Attack on Titan.

For more information visit: www.kodansha.com/

About Animoca Brands KK.

Animoca Brands KK is the Japanese strategic subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited focused on enabling famous IP holders in Japan to participate in the Web3 ecosystem while leveraging the network, reach, and expertise of Animoca Brands in contributing to the establishment of the open metaverse.

For more information visit https://www.animocabrands.co.jp

Copyright: ©1995 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA, BANDAI VISUAL, MANGA ENTERTAINMENT. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright: ©Hiro Mashima / KODANSHA

