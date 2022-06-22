Monozukuri Signs Strategic Investment Agreement with MARCAP

Funds will accelerate global growth and competitiveness

ROME, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monozukuri S.p.A. today announced a capital increase with MARCAP S.p.A making an investment in the company. Monozukuri is the developer of EDA silicon/packaging co-design software founded in 2015 by CEO Anna Fontanelli.

Alessandro Guzzini, President of MARCAP S.p.A. and Anna Fortanelli, CEO announced capital increase with MARCAP S.p.A making an investment in the company. (PRNewswire)

MARCAP S.p.A., is industrial holding company that lists among their shareholders some of the major industrial families of the Marche Italian area. The investment represents a 16% equity stake in Monozukuri.

The agreement between MARCAP and Monozukuri will help accelerate the global competitiveness of its most successful product, GENIO™, and open new markets for the software platform that reduces design time and optimizes configuration for state-of-the-art microprocessors.

As an EDA tool, GENIO co-plans the final device (package) and integrated electronic circuits (ICs) in complex 2.5-3D hybrid configurations. In 2020, GENIO became the first commercially available tool of its kind and in 2021 it was recognized by an international jury of industry experts as a revolutionary tool for EDA co-design.

"MARCAP is the ideal partner to lead us towards future growth," said Ms. Fontanelli. "We've invested a lot in developing a technology platform with unique features and now we are ready to serve global markets, thanks to important contacts with major Silicon Valley companies. We will continue to enrich GENIO with new exclusive features, because chiplet technology represents the future of the microchip industry," she explained.

"We are very pleased to support the Monozukuri team in its growth. We're convinced that we have found unique expertise in the Italian technology market, and we're confident in the potential that the GENIO software platform has to revolutionize the design process of a strategic sector such as semiconductors," said Alessandro Guzzini, President of MARCAP S.p.A.

About Monozukuri

Monozukuri's mission is to conquer 2.5D & 3D design challenges for next generation electronic products by delivering innovative, ground-breaking EDA software solutions and methodologies. The technology redefines the co-design of heterogeneous microelectronic systems by providing an improved level of automation in three-dimensional interconnect optimization.

