6 Meridian Expands Leadership Team with Eight New Partners

The Wichita-based Hightower advisory business invests in its next-generation leaders, ensuring its multi-generational clients are well-served now and for decades to come

WICHITA, Kan., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6 Meridian, a Wichita, Kan.-based wealth management firm that joined Hightower earlier this year, announced that it has promoted eight of its advisory professionals to partner. With the promotions, 6 Meridian's original partners and founders have made a significant investment in the future of the firm, expanding and diversifying 6 Meridian's leadership team to ensure that their clients and their families are well served for generations.

Of the new partners, three team members have been with the firm for more than a decade. Five of the partners have joined the firm in the past five years. As part of this investment in the firm's next generation of leaders, the six original partners will provide one-on-one mentorship on various aspects of serving clients and running the business – including providing new and evolving value-added capabilities to multi-generational families, aligning 6 Meridian's core values with operations and managing growth. The original partners and founders have no immediate plans to retire.

"Our overarching goal is to make sure we're setting ourselves up to serve our valued clients for years to come, maintaining and enhancing all aspects of the business that are important to them," said 6 Meridian CEO Margaret Dechant. "These rising leaders are exceptionally talented and motivated, and it's important to support them in nurturing what we've built, including our values and culture of inclusivity, and move it forward into the future. We are committed to being on this path with our new partners and realizing the long-term vision for our firm and clients."

The eight new 6 Meridian partners are: Josh Buffolino, Investment Management; Tim Lynch, Wealth Advisor; Amanda Maier, Chief Marketing Officer; Trevor Phillippi, Chief Operating Officer; David Pike, Wealth Advisor; Tim Rozzell, Wealth Advisor; Jordan Swisher, Wealth Advisor; and Ammie Weidner, Director of Trading and Operations.

In addition to receiving education and mentorship from the group's founders, several of the new partners are taking part in the Hightower Center for Leadership (HTCL), a two-year education and training certificate program designed to empower and engage the next generation of Hightower business leaders.

"6 Meridian's forward-thinking approach is exactly what we envision when we make a strategic investment in a high-growth advisory firm and provide the resources and infrastructure for businesses to develop their next-generation talent," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "We're proud to play a role in helping 6 Meridian's founders plan for the future and provide for the long-term wellbeing of their clients."

Tim Rozzell, who joined 6 Meridian five years ago, said he never expected to make partner so early in his career and admires the foresight of the original partners.

"This is setting us up to build a lasting business," said Rozzell, who is also participating in the Hightower Center for Leadership program. "We are learning how to serve clients and run a business the right way. We are aligned not only in how we think about investing for the long term, but in terms of values and how we best serve our clients, by sitting on the same side of the table and aligning our goals with them."

About 6 Meridian

6 Meridian is a Wichita, KS based registered investment firm founded in 2016. Our 24 professionals have worked together for decades, serving over 800 households and advising on approx. $1.9 billion of assets. In addition to investment management, 6 Meridian also provides wealth advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions. Our mission is clear, innovate based on our clients' needs and deliver investment options that are transparent, efficient and at the forefront of the financial services industry. To learn more, visit www.6meridian.com or email contact@6meridian.com.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

