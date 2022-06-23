Khiron Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Latin America and Europe, announces the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 23, 2022.

Shareholders approved all of the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 17, 2022, namely:

the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the remuneration for their services;





fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six (6);





the election of all of the six (6) management nominees to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors"), including Juan Carlos Echeverry , Vicente Fox , Christopher Naprawa , Deborah Rosati , Alvaro Torres and Alvaro Yanez ;





the ratification of the amended and restated stock option plan of the Company; and





the ratification of the amended and restated RSU plan of the Company.

The number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") represented at the Meeting was 44,108,709 or 23.751% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date.

The Company further announces that, after the completion of the Meeting, Ms. Deborah Rosati resigned from the Board of Directors and her positions on all committees of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Naprawa, Chairman of the Company stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely and personally thank Deborah for her valuable contribution to our Company over the years and wish her all the best."

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis corporation with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific, product innovation, and cannabis operations expertise to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, United Kingdom, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information and statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available and on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding the future regulatory developments and economic conditions, the Company's ability to continue its growth and reduce costs. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

