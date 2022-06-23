SponsorUnited Releases NHL 2021-22 Marketing & Partnerships Annual Report

Finance companies boost NHL team sponsorship revenue past the $1B mark for the first time in league history.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SponsorUnited, the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, released the NHL 2021-22 Marketing & Partnerships Annual Report. This report highlights trends in sponsorships surrounding the National Hockey League, teams, athletes, and media partners. Uncover data on over 3,300 NHL partnership deals and over 2,000 active brands buying sponsorships and media in the NHL.

Key findings from the report include:

Finance companies boost NHL team sponsorship revenue past the $1B mark for the first time in league history.

This jump is a 63% increase from the $623 million in the 2020-21 season.

Cause-related sponsorship campaigns increased 23% year over year, with Finance brands overtaking Healthcare brands as the most active supporter of causes.

On average, 10 brands activated against a cause (vs. 8 last season.)

The seven Canadian teams had a higher average social following compared to the 23 US teams.

Brands received 2x the engagement with US teams.

The NHL league account posts more than any other pro sports league, in fact, 2x more than the NFL (second-most.)

No team or player in the NHL has a larger social following than the league itself.

Banking and Beer brands were the top spenders as marquee brands continued to increase spend this season.

Beer companies more than doubled their spend with NHL teams which moved the Beverage (Alcoholic) category past Healthcare to #2.

For more key insights and access to the complete report, download the SponsorUnited NHL 2021-22 Marketing & Partnerships Annual Report at SponsorUnited.com.

About SponsorUnited

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform. SponsorUnited enables brands, agencies, and properties to partner intelligently by connecting the entire partnership ecosystem through the most comprehensive data available anywhere.

Over 10M images, 10M assets, 700K deals, 200K brands, 22K properties—across sports, media, music, and events in one SaaS database.

Methodology

This report was compiled using SponsorUnited's proprietary platform data from September 2021 through June 2022.

*Social Data Compiled from Property or Person-Controlled Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok,LinkedIn Social Accounts and Activity.

