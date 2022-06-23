Vivera Welcomes Two Veteran Advisors to Its Technology Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera is pleased to welcome two Advisors to the Company's Technology Advisory Board, Mr. Robert Massoudi and Mr. Bryan Hughes. Mr. Massoudi and Mr. Hughes will support Vivera in its product and software development initiatives, and forge strategic partnerships for ZICOH, the Company's high-tech, electronic, dose-controlled medication delivery system designed to improve prescription drug adherence, including medications with a higher propensity for misuse and abuse.

Mr. Massoudi is an innovative executive and entrepreneur with experience ranging from founding startups to serving in executive and operational management roles for global and Fortune 500 technology enterprises. With over 30 years of experience in software and systems product development, strategic partnerships, and technology-led business transformation and innovation, Mr. Massoudi will serve as a Senior Technology Advisor for the Company. In this role, he will guide ZICOH's product development initiatives and leverage his resources to assist in its strategic partnership development strategy.

"It's a great honor to co-create with the conscious and visionary leadership at Vivera," said Mr. Massoudi. "Together, we will help bring innovative technology solutions to the market that will prevent opioid addiction and save lives at a mass scale."

Mr. Massoudi's experience includes strategy, general management, product and business development, innovation incubation, operations, strategic partnerships, corporate development, and business transformation. His career spans notable enterprises such as Amdahl Corporation, Sun Microsystems, Dell, Global Business Strategies, Cisco, SpaceTime Insight, and ABB Inc.

Also joining Vivera's Technology Advisory Board as a Senior Technology Advisor is Mr. Hughes, who will play a significant role in ZICOH's software development strategy. Mr. Hughes is a senior software engineer, entrepreneur, advisor, and executive with over 35 years of experience that spans from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies.

"I'm incredibly excited to be a part of this amazing team and to have the opportunity to transform everyday patient lives by enabling them to access necessarily controlled prescription medications safely while guarding against addiction," said Mr. Hughes. "Pain is real, and there is evidence that the pendulum has swung from the overprescription of opioid-based medications, leading to an increased prevalence of addiction, to the underprescription of such medications for fear of addiction to the point where patients may be suffering needlessly. ZICOH is the answer to ensuring people have a quality of life while adhering to their prescribed medication regimen."

Mr. Hughes co-founded his first Company, Predictive Medical Technologies, in 2009 to predict cardiopulmonary arrest in the ICU with a 24-hour likelihood. He later founded GOFACTORY, an IoT company acquired by SpaceTime Insight, where he was Chief Technology Officer of IoT. Later he was promoted to Chief Architect of IoT at Nokia after the Company's acquisition. After leaving Nokia, Mr. Hughes started his third Company, Lodestar, developing a pallet tracking device with a 2-year battery life that gave the location and health of pallets across the global supply chain.

"I welcome Mr. Massoudi and Mr. Hughes to our Technology Advisory Board," said Paul Edalat, CEO and Chairman of Vivera. "The Company is working on transformative technologies that will not only change lives but alter the trajectory of the opioid crisis, a significant health problem affecting millions of people. Mr. Massoudi and Mr. Hughes have successfully built, grown, and led tech companies, and I am looking forward to utilizing their expertise to take Vivera to new heights."

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH, a smart dose-controlled electronic medical device. The Company has also received a Notice of Allowance for its portable telemedicine station, MDZone. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, biosciences, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

