Haemonetics Completes Move to New Manufacturing Facility in Clinton, PA

BOSTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to drive better patient outcomes, today announced that it has fully commenced operations at its new manufacturing Center of Excellence in Clinton, PA. The custom-built facility occupies approximately 200,000 square feet at 1300 Clifford Ball Drive in Clinton Commerce Park near Pittsburgh International Airport. Haemonetics previously operated a manufacturing facility in nearby Leetsdale, PA since 1990.

Initial manufacturing began earlier this year at the Clinton site, where Haemonetics makes use of both resources from its previous facility in Leetsdale as well as new, advanced technology and manufacturing equipment to support demand for the production of critical disposables and consumables across Haemonetics' Plasma and Hospital businesses. The Clinton facility also incorporates several environmentally-focused features, including smart controls on the HVAC systems, a recycled compressor heat system for more efficient temperature control and a closed loop process water system that allows for free process cooling in the winter months and reduced chemical treatment needs.

"Haemonetics has been part of the Pittsburgh area for more than 30 years, and our new, state of the art Clinton facility highlights the value we place in this region and the skilled team we've developed here," said Christopher A. Simon, Haemonetics' President and Chief Executive Officer. "This facility also underscores Haemonetics' continued focus on operational excellence by investing in the resources we need to ramp up production with a quality-first mindset and deliver for our customers and the donors, patients, collection centers and hospitals counting on our solutions."

Haemonetics conducts business in more than 90 countries and has approximately 2,800 global employees, with over 250 in the Pittsburgh area. Information about available career opportunities with Haemonetics in Clinton, PA and throughout the world can be found at https://www.haemonetics.com/careers.

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

