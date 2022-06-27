Arma Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference on June 27, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arma Therapeutics , a late-stage startup pharmaceutical company expediting the introduction of new, naturally derived drugs to the emerging mental health marketplace while creating a sustainable "cash crop" network suitable for trade, today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Arma Therapeutics is focused on plant-derived products made accessible in the U.S., available legally and sourced ethically and sustainably from farms around the world in three categories: love, sex and mental health. For love and sex, the company has natural formulations for sildenafil, the lead ingredient in Viagra, as well as natural contraceptives. For mental health, Arma Therapeutics is focused on natural versions of LSD, Ecstasy and DMT.

Tegan Adams, Founder and Director of Psychiatric Research at Arma Therapeutics, will present live and virtually at 3:30 p.m. ET. To attend, please find the webcasting link to register here .

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Arma Therapeutics, please contact your appropriate H.C. Wainwright representative directly, or send an email to info@arma-therapeutics.com .

About Arma Therapeutics

Arma Therapeutics is positioned to expedite the introduction of new, naturally derived drugs to the emerging mental health marketplace and in the process create a sustainable "cash crop" network suitable for trade. The company's specialized operational model includes access to botanical catalogs of plants for natural medicine creation, global agricultural soil and climate mapping tools to identify areas amenable to their growth, soil conditioning materials, GMP and EU-GMP production facilities, and agricultural subsidy-trade models to support developing nation farmers; all linked together with pharmaceutical dosage control and side effect mitigation. Currently, Arma Therapeutics is focused on three product categories of efficacious plant medicines and processing them into powerful therapeutics for love, sex and mental health. Learn more at www.armatherapeutics.com .

