InventHelp Presents Emergency Location Light (KXX-328)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is difficult to find individuals who are in need of medical assistance at night," said the inventor from Cleveland, Tenn. "I thought of this idea to help save lives and help emergency vehicles get to residents faster."

He created God's Light that would help emergency personnel quickly find a specific home in an emergency. This can help save time and may even save lives for those waiting for emergency assistance at home. This could also spare ambulance personnel and police officers unnecessary aggravation and uncertainty where street addresses on homes are difficult to read at night. Additionally, the device would be lightweight and weatherproof and could also be used while camping, at children's birthday parties and with roadside breakdowns.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

