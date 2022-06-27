RED WING FOR BUSINESS LAUNCHES FULLY INTEGRATED OMNICHANNEL PPE SOLUTION TO PROVIDE UNPARALLELED CONSUMER EXPERIENCE

Now Red Wing has made it easier and more convenient to outfit workers while elevating control and confidence for safety professionals

RED WING, Minn., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Wing Shoe Company is excited to announce the next generation of Red Wing for Business, the industry-leading service platform that seeks to provide service to an increasingly complex industrial sector. By adding the capability for customers to order personal protective equipment (PPE) online, Red Wing for Business is now in a league of its own when it comes to offering the nation's largest, most comprehensive distribution network. Companies and their crews can now purchase PPE at 1,200+ Red Wing retailers, 170+ mobile stores and now online, 24/7.

Red Wing Shoe Company (PRNewsfoto/Red Wing Shoe Company) (PRNewswire)

"Our partners are relentless about safety and we're right there with them, pushing ourselves to develop new, better ways to support them in their critical mission to protect their workers," said Tito Warren, president of global industrial sales and operations at Red Wing Shoe Company. "With this new Red Wing for Business online capability, we can help companies streamline their programs and deliver PPE even more efficiently. Now, wherever work happens, Red Wing will be there."

This launch is the latest in a series of technology-driven solutions to help safety professionals effectively manage every aspect of their employee safety program. All these solutions are supported by the Red Wing Business Advantage Account which provides real-time digital access to a wide variety of program information, including employee eligibility for PPE subsidies and online tracking of when and where employees make their purchases.

As with everything from Red Wing for Business, customers will have the support and guidance of a trusted partner who understands each businesses' unique needs, safety requirements and the latest regulations in order to make the best recommendations. Red Wing also offers a wide selection of PPE purpose-built for demanding industries. Companies can choose from more than 350 industry-specific footwear styles, as well as from a portfolio of workwear options that all meet or exceed global safety standards. Red Wing's unmatched distribution network allows workers to conveniently purchase PPE in-store, on the jobsite, or through an authenticated online experience utilizing a personalized digital voucher.

Red Wing piloted the new online purchase capability with customers in a variety of industries including warehousing, manufacturing, energy and construction. The initial feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with the majority of participants saying that the program was "extremely" or "very well-run." Additionally, employees who redeemed their digital vouchers online gave the experience high marks.

"The enhanced platform offers employees the ease and comfort of shopping at their convenience, anytime and from anywhere. Red Wing also offers so many different styles and options that can be curated for a specific job, making it a win-win for everyone," said pilot program participant Avis Johnson, safety director at UtiliQuest.

The expansion of online solutions is part of a larger Red Wing digital transformation that seeks to both enhance the customer experience and enable internal efficiencies. As part of this transformation, Red Wing also recently announced an AI-driven Ultimate Fit Experience™ across its 550-plus store retail network to deliver the best fit for worker comfort and safety.

"Red Wing has always put the customer at the center of the equation, seeking to drive remarkable products, services and experiences that add value to the relationship. The launch of our fully integrated next generation omni-channel platform is one part of a multiyear commitment to ensure that we are maximizing our capabilities to drive customer value," said Dave Schneider, vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Wing Shoe Company.

For more information about Red Wing Shoe Company's safety PPE program, visit https://redwingsafety.com/safety-footwear-programs.

About Red Wing Shoe Company

Red Wing Shoe Company Inc. is a global leader in the design, production and distribution of safety and lifestyle footwear and work apparel. Established in 1905 in Red Wing, Minn., the privately held company's family of brands includes Red Wing Shoes®, the premium choice for purpose-built work footwear, workwear and accessories. Its brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multichannel environment of 500+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners and owned e-commerce platforms. Red Wing Shoe Company employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide and operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing, Minn. and Potosi, Mo. For more information, please visit redwingshoeco.com or follow @RedWingShoes.

Media contact:

Megan Weber

612-375-8551

Megan.Weber@clynch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Wing Shoe Company