Copper Mountain Mining Responds to Market Speculation

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX:C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") has been made aware by the ASX of media speculation regarding a possible transaction related to the Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia.

The Company's policy is not to comment on market speculation. The Company notes that it regularly reviews strategic opportunities to enhance shareholder value, and to this end, the Company has engaged Macquarie Capital to evaluate strategic opportunities regarding the Eva Copper Project. There are no pending transactions with respect to the Eva Copper Project of any nature at this time.

The Company will update the market as necessary in line with its continuous disclosure obligations.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year. Copper Mountain also has the 100% owned development-stage Eva Copper Project, which is expected add approximately 100 million pounds of copper annually, in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". In this news release, certain forward-looking statements are identified, including anticipated production at the Copper Mountain Mine. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management's discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corporation