eSSENTIAL Accessibility Launches New Browser Extension Making it Possible to Test User Flows for Accessibility Barriers

Integrated with the eSSENTIAL Accessibility Platform, the eA Accessibility Checker helps streamline and accelerate digital accessibility work across the full software development lifecycle

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA), the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform today announced the launch of its new browser extension, the eA Accessibility Checker. This next-level testing tool now enables developers to scan an entire customer user flow, bundle it into a single data set, and sync the findings with the eA Platform for analysis and actioning.

Identifying and testing critical user flows, like a shopping cart checkout or online booking, is a vital component of accessibility testing. For the first time, the eA Accessibility Checker empowers developers and testers to aggregate flows as a single test so they can identify accessibility barriers that would otherwise prevent a user from being able to complete an intended action, start to finish.

Coupled with the powerful capabilities of the eA Platform, teams can then sync and analyze data, prioritize based on bug severity, organize work into projects for actioning, and push specific tasks into issue tracking systems like Jira and Azure DevOps—weaving accessibility work into existing workflows.

"Our browser extension is another example of how we've built an unparalleled ecosystem that gives teams greater visibility to accessibility issues and guidance to manage them across the entire software development lifecycle—from initial scan to remediation," said Mark Steele , Co-Founder and CEO of eSSENTIAL Accessibility.

The eA Accessibility Checker scans in any production or pre-production environment (including content that's dynamically generated), pop-ups, and environments that are secured or hard-to-reach. With this end-to-end testing and remediation capability, teams now can easily and more efficiently find and fix bugs in live environments, but more importantly, they can catch them before they go live and introduce a barrier for a user with a disability.

To learn more about eSSENTIAL Accessibility's all-in-one digital accessibility solution, visit https://www.essentialaccessibility.com .

