Showcasing the growth of the RPA industry, The State of RPA survey reveals areas for improvement to spark the next generation of RPA technology.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Robocorp , the top provider of Gen2 robotic process automation (RPA), announced the results of their State of RPA survey, which was designed to understand the challenges users face with current RPA solutions. The results will help usher in the next generation of enterprise automation – Gen2 RPA.

Robocorp Releases Survey Results Identifying the Benefits and Challenges of RPA (PRNewswire)

Conducted online in May 2022, The State of RPA includes the perspectives and opinions of RPA users, specifically IT teams, and found that while the RPA industry is growing, the current options available are not meeting consumer standards. The results indicate a clear need for stronger, more reliable, and fairly priced technology.

Key Findings:

First, Robocorp utilized The State of RPA to gain a more concrete understanding of how many individuals are using RPA and their reasons for investing in the technology:

RPA is a growing industry, with 67% of respondents investing in the technology in the past year.

Respondents reported a plethora of benefits from using RPA, including:

Additionally, respondents reported varied reasons for investing in and using RPA, including:

Second, The State of RPA helped Robocorp to uncover several challenges users are facing with the technology:

69% of respondents experience broken bots at least once per week. While the number varies across industries, it is particularly high in healthcare (80%), finance (84%), and manufacturing (70%).

Almost half (41%) said it takes over 5 hours to fix a broken bot. However, some respondents noted it takes 24 hours or more to fix a broken bot – specifically in the healthcare (44%), finance (48%), and manufacturing (38%) industries.

34% of respondents say the primary value of RPA during digital transformation is its ability to adapt current technology to meet evolving needs, while 22% say it's the ability to scale and meet evolving processing needs. That totals 56% of respondents who would benefit from the speed and flexibility of open-source RPA solutions, but 81% of respondents say half or less of their RPA technology is open source.

65% of respondents agree that they would benefit from usage-based pricing.

"As RPA becomes increasingly more popular across industries and is often relied upon to drive company growth and success, the results from The State of RPA show that it's time to progress to Gen2 RPA technology," said Antti Karjalainen, Co-Founder & CEO of Robocorp Inc. "As a leader in Gen2 RPA technology, we're eager to help consumers make the switch and give them access to powerful open-source development tools that can help achieve their company's automation goals."

Gen2 RPA is a better, faster, and more cost-effective automation solution than its predecessors. It utilizes parallel processing to run automations faster on a fraction of the infrastructure. In addition, it allows users to quickly build, optimize and scale sustainable bots through open-source robot framework platforms, reduces bot fragility, and saves users money through a consumption-based pricing model.

For additional findings, find the full survey on Robocorp's website here . Additional resources on upgrading to Gen2 RPA are available as well.

About Robocorp

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous boundaries of RPA and intelligent automation. The company makes it easy, affordable and fast to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations with consumption-based pricing. Robocorp is backed by Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, Slow Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, Haystack, and angels. Robocorp is headquartered in San Francisco, with our primary offices being online. Learn more at https://robocorp.com/ .

Robocorp logo (PRNewsfoto/Robocorp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robocorp