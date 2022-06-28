SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. - LMPX

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ("LMP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LMPX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether LMP and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 19, 2022, LMP disclosed in filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that on May 16, 2022, the Company's management and audit committee "concluded that the Company's previously issued condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021 . . . are required to be restated and should no longer be relied upon primarily due to the following errors: (i) the improper identification and elimination of intercompany transactions, (ii) incorrect estimates of chargeback reserves for finance and insurance products, and (iii) certain financial statement misclassifications impacting various balance sheet and income statement financial statement captions in the Relevant Periods."

On this news, LMP's stock price fell $0.20 per share, or 4.48%, to close at $4.26 per share on May 20, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

