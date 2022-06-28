Visionet Systems recognized as winner of 2022 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year

CRANBURY, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems announced today it has won the 2022 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Visionet Systems is a full-service IT product, consulting and services company serving global brands. For over 25 years, it has delivered digital solutions and services that help enterprises increase agility, reduce costs, and minimize business risk. With the latest innovations, Visionet helps companies worldwide create decisive competitive advantages through holistic technology solutions.For more information, visit www.visionet.com. (PRNewsfoto/Visionet) (PRNewswire)

"Visionet specializes in transforming the end-consumer buying journey in a personalized and simplified manner through modern technologies," said Ali Zubairy, Senior Vice President, Digital and Head of Europe and UKI of Visionet Systems. "Our current offerings take a holistic approach that allows us to connect customers in both physical and digital channels across commerce, services, and marketing. We are honored to have received this award for our aligned efforts with Microsoft to create cross-channel customer experiences for our clients across the B2B and B2C domains."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Visionet Systems was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year Award category.

The Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that excels at providing innovative and unique customer solutions centered on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce. As the winner, Visionet Systems demonstrated consistent, high-quality, and predictable service to Microsoft customers through Catapult , a comprehensive, multi-tier commerce implementation solution designed to enable rapid e-commerce adoption leveraging Microsoft technologies packaged with Visionet accelerators. The Visionet team also successfully demonstrated business leadership and consistent customer success, with significant growth in new customer additions and cloud revenue while maintaining and expanding their existing customer base.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I am continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the year-awards-winners-and-finalists/ . The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards .

About Visionet Systems

Visionet is a premier digital technology solutions company built on the premise of disruptive innovation. For over 27 years, our innovation-centric and engineering-first approach has unlocked digital-driven success to over 350+ global enterprises across CPG, Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing & Distribution, and Life Sciences industries.

Our strategic technological alliances with Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Adobe and AWS, as well as accolades like Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021 and EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021, are a testament to our expertise in delivering seamless digital transition.

To learn more, visit www.visionet.com .

