Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Closes Promo Deal with Dutch Bros. Coffee and Celebrity Ireland Baldwin

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that they have finalized a brand promotional deal with Dutch Bros. Coffee and fashion model and actress Ireland Baldwin (daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and Hollywood starlet Kim Basinger), through their partnership with The Reiman Agency. Dutch Bros. Coffee is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange and was established in 1992. It operates 400+ locations in the United States.

Ireland Baldwin (PRNewswire)

"Very happy to continue working with Ireland Baldwin on another partnership with Dutch Bros. as they continue to expand their strategy on TikTok to reach new audiences on the platform" said Milon Mannis, Sales Executive at CMGR. "

"We continue to close deals with big talent and large brands" said Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of CMGR. "Dutch Bros. Coffee comes on the heels of other large deals we have closed with huge entities such as Walmart, Target Corporation, and Playboy. This is an exciting time for our company, and we are working hard every day to keep the momentum going."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

Follow CMGR on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Clubhouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clubhouse Media Group, Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.