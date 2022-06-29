InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Holder for Heat Guns (TRO-623)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hands-free way to position and hold a heat gun for drying various construction materials," said an inventor, from Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the HEAT STAND. My design would increase efficiency by eliminating the need for a worker to stand holding the heat gun."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hold a heat gun during drywall/sheetrock drying processes. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually hold the heat gun. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces physical strain. The invention features a portable design that is easy to adjust and use so it is ideal for contractors, drywall/sheetrock installation workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

