loanDepot among top lenders on NAHREP's "Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originator" report

Recognition reflects the company's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion in home ownership

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot is among the top lenders with the highest number of loan originators on the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals' (NAHREP®) latest "Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators" report. A total of 47 loanDepot originators made NAHREP's national and regional lists, marking the second consecutive year the company has landed in the top rankings.

"loanDepot is passionate about serving the communities where our employees live and work, which is why it's so important that our team is representative of the people in the areas where we have in-market retail locations," said loanDepot's EVP, National Production Manager In Market Retail John Bianchi. "Having so many members of Team loanDepot receive NAHREP's recognition reflects the success of our efforts to recruit a diverse and representative team and is, of course, a result of these talented loan consultants' hard work and dedication to our customers. And we're just getting started."

The 47 loanDepot originators on NAHREP's report represent 10 states across the country with 6,677 combined transactions.

"Homeownership is a critical contributor to stable and healthy communities and is the single largest driver of generational wealth for most Americans," said loanDepot's VP, Community Lending Jesus Cruz. "We're incredibly proud to serve diverse communities and customers as a trusted resource for education and guidance throughout the mortgage process. The recognition from NAHREP reflects our team's commitment and excellence in serving their communities and customers so beautifully."

loanDepot has more than 300 in-market retail locations across the country. Visit loanDepot.com/branches to find a branch near you.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest non-bank retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

