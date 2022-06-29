Lummus Announces Successful Start-Up of CATOFIN PDH Unit in China

CATOFIN® technology provides a pathway to high olefins production while delivering operating stability and lower operating costs.

HOUSTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced the commissioning and startup of a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit at Shandong Ruize Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.'s complex in Zibo City, Shandong Province, China. With a capacity of 300 KTA, the unit uses Lummus' world-class CATOFIN® PDH technology to produce propylene. The unit is part of Shandong Ruize's plan to transition its complex from refining to petrochemicals.

"This successful startup demonstrates the cost-effective flexibility of Lummus' CATOFIN technology, from Shandong Ruize's smaller-scale 300 KTA unit to some of the world's largest PDH units that we've licensed recently," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "CATOFIN has been selected for a majority of new PDH awards recently because of its high reliability and performance, which also lead to lower operating expenses and higher profitability for Lummus' customers."

In 2018, Lummus received the award for the CATOFIN technology license, basic engineering design, and training and startup services. While the official startup and commissioning occurred in May of this year, the pandemic necessitated the Lummus team to adapt and customize their launch and support plans, both virtually and onsite, to successfully meet Shandong Ruize's startup and operational needs.

CATOFIN technology is an industry-leading method for light paraffin dehydrogenation that delivers excellent annual production output compared to alternative technologies. The process operates at thermodynamically advantaged reactor pressure and temperature to maximize conversion of propane to propylene, while reducing investment and operating costs.

