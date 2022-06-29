Stats Perform Transforms Sports Media Content Creation with PressBox Platform

PressBox platform enables media to capture moments that matter for sports fans to boost subscription numbers and maximize ad revenue.

LONDON and CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, announced expanded capabilities in its PressBox platform that gives media a streamlined set of tools powered by AI to deliver high quality content to fans. Enhancements to PressBox Graphics, PressBox Live and PressBox Video enable access to data, historical context and mobile content creation on an integrated platform to meet the demands of the modern-day sports fans.

The PressBox platform enables broadcasters, social media teams, producers and content creators to access live match data, ready to use video and create social graphics before, during and after the game. The suite is the culmination of Stats Perform's heritage, expertise and vision to utilize AI alongside the company's depth and breadth of Opta data.

"PressBox is the platform for sports media content creators to deliver the best experiences to sports fans," said Nancy Hensley, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Stats Perform. "With this offering, Stats Perform continues to drive transformative value and lead industry innovation, capturing the moments that matter to meet the demands of today's fan."

PressBox is the only unified, AI-powered platform designed specifically for sports media content creators to enable groundbreaking narratives that drive fan engagement, boost subscriptions and maximize commercial opportunities. The platform unifies PressBox Graphics, PressBox Live and PressBox Video with Stats Perform's Opta data and AI-driven applications, supplying all the tools broadcast and media teams need to boost productivity, create large scale content and to break unique stories faster. It houses all these essential tools with a single sign-on feature. PressBox's global users continue relying on PressBox to help them engage their fans and tell great stories with over 20,000 logins per month.

As part of Stats Perform's Moments That Matter product showcase event earlier today, Stats Perform explored expanded capabilities in the platform, including:

PressBox Graphics and its new mobile feature, PressBox Graphics Mobile , with mobile graphics creation functionality that allows creators to leverage data, create and amplify content by sharing with colleagues, influencer networks, athlete groups, sports fans and more– all via a mobile device.

PressBox Live which now includes NFL and NCAA football coverage, enhanced contextualized insights via a live data stream and provides direct access to Stats Perform's award-winning data editorial team for fast data and insights.

PressBox Video and its expanded in-platform editing capabilities, increased access to global sports video content and new pay-as-you-go premium sports video plan.

These enhancements simplify workflows and increase access to the assets sports media content creators need to engage sports fans. New application functionalities also reduce the time, effort and complexity it takes to bring meaningful moments, videos, graphics, sports and stories to market.

"There is nothing else on the market that matches the capabilities of the PressBox platform," said Paul Every, Vice President of Media Products at Stats Perform. "We know the modern-day fan wants timely, relevant, quick, and easy to consume content. The challenges for media broadcasters and publishers, is identifying the key storylines, from the key moments, and then bringing them to life. PressBox's not only identifies the key storylines, but it also gives customers the tools to publish them to their audience is engaging ways."

To watch the virtual announcement, click here. For more information on Stats Perform's PressBox platform and recent enhancements visit: ( http://www.statsperform.com/pressbox/)

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

