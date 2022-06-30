Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2022

Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

OSLO, Norway, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday 14 July.

Date and time:
Thursday 14 July 2022 at 15:00 CET

Presenters:
Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
HMH - M.A. «Pete» Miller, Jr., Chairman & CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO

Link to webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hengarmedia/20220714_4/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.

The presentation and half-yearly report will be published at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 14 July.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-results-2022,c3591959

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-second-quarter-results-2022-301578605.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.