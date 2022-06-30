Keurig Welcomes Intelligentsia Coffee into Vast Portfolio of Brands

Marks First Distribution of the High-Quality Coffee Brand in Convenient K-Cup Pods

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas and CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) and Intelligentsia Coffee today announced the launch of Intelligentsia in K-Cup® pods for the Keurig® brewing system, marking the first time the super-premium coffee brand will be offered to consumers in this format.

Chicago-based Intelligentsia has been an American specialty coffee pioneer for more than 25 years, founded by Doug Zell and Emily Mange in 1995. The duo placed a deep emphasis on sourcing exquisite coffee, paying a fair price for that coffee and roasting it with purpose and precision.

With an unyielding commitment to providing extraordinary coffee quality, the Intelligentsia and Keurig partnership is grounded in innovation. New features within the Keurig brewing system, such as MultiStream™ technology, which uses five streams instead of one to thoroughly and evenly saturate the grounds to extract full flavor and aroma, ensures beloved artisanal brands like Intelligentsia will deliver the quality and taste consumers expect in every Keurig brew.

Additionally, signature BrewID™ technology introduced in Keurig's first connected brewer, the K-Supreme Plus® SMART, recognizes the specific K-Cup pod brand, variety and roast and customizes the brew settings to make each cup distinctively delicious.

Mauricio Leyva, President of Coffee for Keurig Dr Pepper said, "The addition of a super-premium brand like Intelligentsia into the Keurig partner ecosystem is a testament to the quality of coffee Keurig brewers can deliver and our ability to offer premium coffee experiences. As consumers increasingly look for sophisticated convenience, partnering with Intelligentsia will allow us to continue offering vast variety and choice across all categories of coffee brands, at the touch of a button."

"Over the past two years we've had several customers tell us that they want extraordinary coffee in convenient formats," said James McLaughlin, President & CEO, Intelligentsia Coffee. "We recently began working with the Keurig team and are impressed with their technological advancements in the brewers. Our Innovation team invested countless hours optimizing our coffee for the K-Cup pod format. We carefully selected the green coffee, went through dozens of roast profiles, and collaborated with Keurig to achieve the finest grind and best taste available for Intelligentsia in a K-Cup pod."

Launching this month with retailers across the country as well as on Keurig.com, Intelligentsia.com and Amazon.com, Intelligentsia K-Cup pods will be offered in two distinct varieties:

Intelligentsia House is designed to showcase the intrinsic sweetness and lively fruit flavors that characterize one's favorite coffees. Milk chocolate, citrus and apple are tastes consumers love and are presented here with high-definition clarity.

Intelligentsia El Gallo is a wonderfully balanced organic blend with a round mouthfeel and a smooth, candied sweetness. Flavors of citrus and stone fruit meet hints of creamy nougat and caramel, making a thoroughly enjoyable first cup of the day.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue approaching $13 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

About Intelligentsia Coffee

Intelligentsia Coffee was founded by Doug Zell and Emily Mange in 1995, in the pursuit of a great tasting, freshly roasted cup of coffee. Fast forward 27 years, and Intelligentsia remains one of specialty coffees most pioneering and innovative companies. Intelligentsia's Direct Trade sourcing model has created opportunities for thousands of smallholder coffee farmers around the world and been adopted by specialty coffee roasters everywhere. Known for their In-Season program and unique single-origin and rotating blends, Intelligentsia provides exclusive, remarkable coffees consumers won't find anywhere else. Follow at @IntelligentsiaCoffee on Instagram or visit intelligentsia.com.

Media Contacts:

Keurig Dr Pepper

Katie Gilroy

T: 781-418-3345

katie.gilroy@kdrp.com

Intelligentsia Coffee

Lisa Strangis

T: 818-219-5049

lisa@makemehungry.com

Investor Contact:

Keurig Dr Pepper

Steve Alexander

T: 972-673-6769

steve.alexander@kdrp.com

